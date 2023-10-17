Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 501.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 163.4% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $309.20. The company had a trading volume of 459,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.46. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,260 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

