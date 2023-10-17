Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

ADBE traded up $4.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.23. 762,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,283. The stock has a market cap of $252.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.