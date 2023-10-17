Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885,915 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,268 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $922,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $552.74. The company had a trading volume of 652,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.30 and a 200 day moving average of $469.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $251.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

