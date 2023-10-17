Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Aegon during the first quarter worth $122,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,259,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Aegon Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AEG opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

