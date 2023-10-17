Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

AEZS opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

