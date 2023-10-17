AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Shares of AGCO opened at $119.66 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $472,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

