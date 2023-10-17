AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) versus PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Head to Head Review

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $208.65 million 4.88 -$73.29 million $0.60 19.55

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.73% 7.13% 0.72%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.60%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

