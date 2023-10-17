Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $287.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.70 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

