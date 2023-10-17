Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,132,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 102,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.