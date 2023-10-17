Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. HSBC dropped their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.35.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.7 %

ALB opened at $167.72 on Friday. Albemarle has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

