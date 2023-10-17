Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 56,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,751. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 104,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,989,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,652,000 after buying an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

