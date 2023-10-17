Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CSFB raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.31.

TSE:ATD opened at C$74.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$56.65 and a 12 month high of C$75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.15.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0240761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

