Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

ALSN opened at $59.41 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

