AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $0.50 to $5.00. Roth Mkm currently has a sell rating on the stock. 2,568,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 7,821,391 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.33.
AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.35.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.00.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
