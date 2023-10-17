Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Amedisys worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,609,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMED shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 61,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

