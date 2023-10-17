American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $116,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.