American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

AXP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,404. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

