American National Bankshares (AMNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. On average, analysts expect American National Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

