American National Bankshares (AMNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. On average, analysts expect American National Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American National Bankshares Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
