Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,888 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
MLPX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,628. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
