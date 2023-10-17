Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 24,888 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MLPX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,628. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.