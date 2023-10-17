Americana Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. 26,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,077. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

