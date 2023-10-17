Americana Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.29. The stock had a trading volume of 181,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,592. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average of $284.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

