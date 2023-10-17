Americana Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 484,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,776. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,251 shares of company stock worth $5,119,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

