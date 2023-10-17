Americana Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

