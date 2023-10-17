Americana Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

