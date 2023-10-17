Americana Partners LLC Has $901,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

UPS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.43. The company had a trading volume of 128,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.54 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

