Americana Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 531,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

