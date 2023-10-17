Americana Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. 199,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.