Americana Partners LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,679 shares of company stock valued at $163,513,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $124.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

