Americana Partners LLC Purchases 1,692 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.91. 30,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,082. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day moving average is $221.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.