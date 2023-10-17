Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,306,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,286 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

