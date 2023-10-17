Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

