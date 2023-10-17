Americana Partners LLC Sells 14,189 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 749,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,820,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 2,647,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,924,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.