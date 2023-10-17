Americana Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Americana Partners LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.52.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

