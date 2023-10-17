Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. 627,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,693. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

