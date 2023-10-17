Americana Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $313.48. 306,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,523. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.87 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by ($1.34). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

