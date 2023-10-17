Americana Partners LLC Sells 612 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

NYSE:BMY opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

