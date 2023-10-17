Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7,690.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,207 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $21,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.41. 779,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

