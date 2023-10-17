Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,207 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $837,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $5,532,404. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 92,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,438. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

