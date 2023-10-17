Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $57,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 631,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

