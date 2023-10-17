Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) is MY Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,617,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,347,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. 34,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $460.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

