Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $80.33

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get AerCap alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth $2,702,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.