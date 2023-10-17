Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $49.00

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

