Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of LTH opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.61. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 27,331 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Houghton acquired 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 27,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Life Time Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

