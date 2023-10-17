Analyzing Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diodes and China Sunergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.95 billion 1.81 $331.28 million $7.19 10.71 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.8% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diodes and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diodes presently has a consensus target price of $100.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.97%. Given Diodes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 16.99% 19.78% 13.73% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Diodes has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diodes beats China Sunergy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices comprising operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete products, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and frequency control products provides frequency references comprising crystals and crystal oscillators. It servs the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

