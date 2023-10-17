Analyzing Legend Power Systems (LPSIF) and Its Rivals

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Equipment & Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Legend Power Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Legend Power Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Legend Power Systems Competitors -556.95% -137.65% -0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Power Systems N/A N/A -3.65 Legend Power Systems Competitors $678.00 million -$6.54 million 196.11

This table compares Legend Power Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Legend Power Systems’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Legend Power Systems. Legend Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Legend Power Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Power Systems Competitors 263 784 1311 18 2.46

As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies have a potential upside of 115.69%. Given Legend Power Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Legend Power Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Legend Power Systems competitors beat Legend Power Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. The company assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

