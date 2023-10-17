Analyzing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Geely Automobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 1 3 0 0 1.75 Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Subaru and Geely Automobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $27.94 billion 0.51 $1.48 billion $1.20 7.74 Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A $0.27 4.34

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Geely Automobile. Geely Automobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 6.13% 12.01% 6.40% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Subaru pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Geely Automobile pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Subaru pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geely Automobile pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Subaru beats Geely Automobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

