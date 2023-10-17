Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APGE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($1.29). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

