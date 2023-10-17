Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $348.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.