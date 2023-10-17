Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s previous close.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $348.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
