Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.86. 1,096,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

