Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,673,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Applied Materials worth $820,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,319. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.